ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.60

ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$3.60 ($2.55) and last traded at A$3.72 ($2.64), with a volume of 223630 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.60 ($2.55).

The firm has a market capitalization of $802.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.58, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

ALE Property Group Company Profile (ASX:LEP)

ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP) is the owner of Australia's largest portfolio of freehold pub properties. Established in November 2003, ALE owns a portfolio of around 86 pub properties across the five mainland states of Australia. All of the properties are leased to Australian Leisure and Hospitality Group Limited (ALH) for an average initial term of around a further 13 years.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ALE Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALE Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.