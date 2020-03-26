Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,148 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.31% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $61,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 9,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $3.89 on Wednesday, reaching $133.40. 1,356,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $175.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

ARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.70.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $644,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,179,692.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total value of $206,448.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,424,110.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,255 shares of company stock worth $6,624,724. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

