Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALIM. ValuEngine raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.61. 21,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,133. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.86. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $17.10.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

