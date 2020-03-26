Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $56.54

Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56.54 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.79), with a volume of 28280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.81).

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALU shares. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective (up from GBX 122 ($1.60)) on shares of Alumasc Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Peel Hunt raised Alumasc Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 140 ($1.84) in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Alumasc Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 105.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 95.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a GBX 2.95 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Alumasc Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

In other Alumasc Group news, insider Michael Leaf acquired 16,375 shares of Alumasc Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £10,807.50 ($14,216.65).

About Alumasc Group (LON:ALU)

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company offers solar shading and architectural screening products; balcony and balustrading systems; premium waterproofing solutions for flat roofs, including green roofs, blu-roofs, and roofing support services; exterior wall insulation and facades systems; integrated rain to drain solutions; and water management solutions to manage and attenuate water originating inside or outside of the buildings.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Alumasc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumasc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.