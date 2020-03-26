American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays lowered American Airlines Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.14.

Shares of AAL traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.39. The stock had a trading volume of 93,635,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,073,348. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

