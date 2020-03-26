American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Trading Up 8.3%

American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)’s share price was up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.33 and last traded at $23.87, approximately 404,300 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 365,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.37). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $98.95 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 8,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.97 per share, for a total transaction of $340,583.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 12,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $531,014.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 65,410 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,135. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 102.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 141.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in American Assets Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,557,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,542,000 after acquiring an additional 53,098 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in American Assets Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

