American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands Corporation is a manufacturer and seller of firearms and accessory products for the shooting, hunting and outdoor enthusiast. The company’s product comprises pistols, revolvers, rifles, guns, handcuffs and firearm-related products and accessories. It sells its products under the brand name Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Centre and Performance Centre. American Outdoor Brands Corporation, formerly known as Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AOBC. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a price objective (up from ) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of AOBC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,949,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $459.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.36.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $166.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 5,192 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $30,009.76. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,533.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Deana L. Mcpherson acquired 5,000 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,723 shares in the company, valued at $211,780.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $70,140. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth $7,535,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

