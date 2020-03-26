Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

AMKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Amkor Technology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ AMKR traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,214. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

