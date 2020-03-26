Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADI. Nomura boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.68.

ADI traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,859,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,918. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $127.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,805. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $2,399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,483,215.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,586 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

