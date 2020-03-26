Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $103.00

Anexo Group PLC (LON:ANX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 103 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.38), with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.50 ($1.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.02, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $113.85 million and a PE ratio of 7.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 156.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.97.

Get Anexo Group alerts:

In related news, insider Alan Mitchell Sellers sold 1,305,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.97), for a total value of £1,957,500 ($2,574,980.27).

Anexo Group plc provides integrated credit hire and legal services for the non-fault motorists in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Credit Hire and Legal Services. It offers an integrated end to end service to the customer, including the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges, management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claim.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Anexo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anexo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.