Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AINV. BidaskClub lowered Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Apollo Investment from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered Apollo Investment from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apollo Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Apollo Investment stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,972. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.11. Apollo Investment has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $68.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

In other Apollo Investment news, CEO Howard Widra purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $223,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,142.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,903,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Apollo Investment by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Apollo Investment by 3,528.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apollo Investment by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

