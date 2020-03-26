Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops gene therapy products for inherited orphan ophthalmology diseases. Its lead product candidates in the preclinical stage include treatments for X-linked retinoschisis, Achromatopsia, and X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which are diseases of the eye caused by mutations in single genes. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Alachua, Florida. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AGTC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Genetic Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 425,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $10.42.

In other Applied Genetic Technologies news, major shareholder Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol sold 81,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $425,288.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 35,046 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 41.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

