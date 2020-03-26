Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Downgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.10 to $8.60 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.10.

Shares of AAOI stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $7.45. 495,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,734. The firm has a market cap of $156.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.99. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $48.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.09 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 6,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $72,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $365,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

