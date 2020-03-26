Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AQST. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.01. 287,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,289. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.27. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8,669.94% and a negative net margin of 125.92%. The business had revenue of $16.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

