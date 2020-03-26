Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ARMP. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $9.50) on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 25,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,043. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $6.92.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Edgewood Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Armata Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

