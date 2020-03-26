Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $113.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ASND. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.95. 201,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,646. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 0.82. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $145.59. The company has a current ratio of 15.74, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

