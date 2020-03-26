Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85.

Asian Television Network International Company Profile (CVE:SAT)

Asian Television Network International Limited engages in pay television broadcasting and television broadcasting advertising primarily for the south Asian community in Canada. It operates 54 premium pay specialty television channels in 9 languages. The company offers its flagship ATN-HD general interest service and 5 Bollywood movie channels, as well as 3 sports channels, 7 news channels, 6 music channels, 4 lifestyle channels, 3 Chinese channels, 7 Punjabi channels, and various regional language channels.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Asian Television Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asian Television Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.