ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

Get ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASLN. Piper Jaffray Companies raised ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.00.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.17. 329,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,939. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $31.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 10.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (ASLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.