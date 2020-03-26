AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Trading Up 7.6%

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK)’s share price was up 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.98 and last traded at $16.00, approximately 182,100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 112,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMK. Zacks Investment Research cut AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 33.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average is $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $111.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.80 million. Analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 4,815 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $124,564.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,943,444.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 4,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $125,605.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,481,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,159,131.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,634.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 201,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 53,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 15,184 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,291,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,471,000 after buying an additional 55,709 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 820,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,812,000 after buying an additional 132,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.