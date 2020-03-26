Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

AAWW stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.75. 682,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30. The company has a market cap of $614.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.80.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.87. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $747.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William J. Flynn sold 3,145 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $69,001.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 13,603 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $222,681.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 34,646 shares of company stock worth $623,027 and sold 36,748 shares worth $798,132. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 161,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 63,122 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $1,174,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after buying an additional 16,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

