Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.
AAWW stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.75. 682,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30. The company has a market cap of $614.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.80.
In related news, Director William J. Flynn sold 3,145 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $69,001.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 13,603 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $222,681.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 34,646 shares of company stock worth $623,027 and sold 36,748 shares worth $798,132. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 161,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 63,122 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $1,174,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after buying an additional 16,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.
Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
