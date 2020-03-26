Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at B. Riley

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $9.75 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AEYE. ValuEngine upgraded Audioeye from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Audioeye from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Audioeye has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 28,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,462. Audioeye has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.70.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. Audioeye had a negative return on equity of 237.53% and a negative net margin of 71.83%. The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Audioeye will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Audioeye stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Audioeye at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

