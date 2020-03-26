Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
ADSK has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Argus increased their price target on Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Autodesk from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.91.
NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $149.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,496,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,820. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.78 and its 200 day moving average is $171.50. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 156.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.66. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $211.58.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,805 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $229,089,000 after acquiring an additional 209,377 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,107,230 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $203,132,000 after acquiring an additional 28,460 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,386,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,675 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.