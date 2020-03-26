Aventus Group (ASX:AVN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.41

Aventus Group (ASX:AVN) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$1.41 ($1.00) and last traded at A$1.59 ($1.12), with a volume of 1532697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$1.54 ($1.09).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is A$2.75. The company has a market cap of $881.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Aventus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

In other news, insider Darren Holland sold 300,000 shares of Aventus Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.83 ($2.01), for a total value of A$849,000.00 ($602,127.66).

Aventus Group Company Profile (ASX:AVN)

The Aventus Group is Australia's largest fully-integrated owner, manager and developer of large format retail centres in Australia. The Aventus Group comprises Aventus Holdings Limited and Aventus Capital Limited as the responsible entity for Aventus Retail Property Fund. We are the largest fully-integrated owner, manager and developer of large format retail centres in Australia, with a portfolio of 20 centres valued at $1.9 billion.

