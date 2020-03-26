Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Trading Up 7.8%

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) was up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.44 and last traded at $14.73, approximately 5,662,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,182,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.10.

The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average is $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,006,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,996,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $38,193,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,273.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,236,000 after buying an additional 983,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2,437.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 895,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,226,000 after buying an additional 860,308 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

