Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AXLA opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Axcella Health has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a current ratio of 11.19.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

In other Axcella Health news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $46,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,257.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 17,465 shares of company stock worth $69,689 over the last 90 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Axcella Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Axcella Health Company Profile

There is no company description available for Axcella Health Inc

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.