Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,019.00

Shares of Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,019 ($13.40) and last traded at GBX 1,127.10 ($14.83), with a volume of 25813 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 991.50 ($13.04).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,488.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,457.65.

About Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO)

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, BNB, and Other Banking Business segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, and SOLO brands.

