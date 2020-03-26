Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $409.00

Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 409 ($5.38) and last traded at GBX 419.66 ($5.52), with a volume of 267222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 409.30 ($5.38).

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDEV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 585 ($7.70) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 813.42 ($10.70).

The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 702.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 694.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 435,000 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 842 ($11.08), for a total value of £3,662,700 ($4,818,074.19).

About Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

