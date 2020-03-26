Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,242 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 195,591 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $8,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBBY. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

NASDAQ BBBY traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 736,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,260,994. The firm has a market cap of $726.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.55. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.91%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is 33.17%.

BBBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.