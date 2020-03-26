BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,846 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.07% of BEST worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BEST by 1,007.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after buying an additional 2,807,272 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of BEST by 648.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,167,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,016 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BEST in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,842,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BEST in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,126,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of BEST in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,348,000. 26.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BEST in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.40 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on BEST in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.23.

BEST stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.28. 232,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,661. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. BEST Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. BEST had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BEST Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

