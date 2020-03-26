Better Capital PCC (LON:BCAP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $37.00

Shares of Better Capital PCC Ltd (LON:BCAP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.50), with a volume of 2694 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.49).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 43.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 45.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 million and a P/E ratio of -13.52.

About Better Capital PCC (LON:BCAP)

Better Capital PCC Limited is a private equity firm specializing in investments in turnaround and distressed mid-market companies. The firm prefers to invest in companies based in United Kingdom, Ireland, and continental European companies. It seeks to invest between £5 million ($6.50 million) and £100 million ($130.05 million) in its portfolio companies with turnover between £50 million ($65.02 million) and £500 million ($650.26 million).

