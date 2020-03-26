BEXIMCO PHARMAC/S GDR REGS (LON:BXP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.88

BEXIMCO PHARMAC/S GDR REGS (LON:BXP) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30.88 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.42), with a volume of 86139 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.43).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 40.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products, life-saving intravenous fluids, therapeutic nutrition products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company offers allergic disorder, analgesic and antipyretic, anti-infective, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, muscloskeletal, oncology, respiratory, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, oral contraceptive, anti-histamine, anti-fibrinolytic, women's health, and other products.

