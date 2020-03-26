Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 87.83% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIREF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.53. 120,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,081. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

