Bki Investment (ASX:BKI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.10

Bki Investment Co Ltd (ASX:BKI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$1.10 ($0.78) and last traded at A$1.10 ($0.78), with a volume of 1112009 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.08 ($0.77).

The company has a market cap of $850.78 million and a P/E ratio of 15.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$1.52 and a 200-day moving average of A$1.62.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. Bki Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.89%.

Brickworks Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies. It employs bottom up approach with a focus on merits of individual companies rather than market and economic trends to create its portfolio.

