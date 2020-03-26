Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Chairman William P. Foley II Sells 250,000 Shares

Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Chairman William P. Foley II sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $13,392,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,495,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,836,470.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE BKI traded up $5.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.75. 1,420,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,747. Black Knight Inc has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.65, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A lowered Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Black Knight to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Knight Equity lowered Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,061,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,618 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,557,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,246,000 after buying an additional 673,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,927,000 after buying an additional 1,544,361 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,254,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,818,000 after buying an additional 912,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,512,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.