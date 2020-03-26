Bodycote (LON:BOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $514.00

Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 514 ($6.76) and last traded at GBX 555 ($7.30), with a volume of 57325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 520 ($6.84).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bodycote to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 775 ($10.19) in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bodycote to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 770 ($10.13) in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 741.79 ($9.76).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 724.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 796.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.00. Bodycote’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

Bodycote Company Profile (LON:BOY)

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

