Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 118,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $54.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,032,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,772,631.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,410,071.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,592.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,588 shares of company stock worth $3,719,601. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.34. 811,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,110. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.24 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 53.68% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

