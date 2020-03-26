Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 223.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,274,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,195,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,373 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,843,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 701.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,710,585 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,304,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,600 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COG stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.87. 8,896,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,862,060. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.38.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COG shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.31.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

