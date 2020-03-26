Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CASY has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.45.

NASDAQ CASY traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.54. 538,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,966. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.73 and its 200-day moving average is $165.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.35. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $181.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total value of $1,344,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,573.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,068.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

