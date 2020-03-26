Catalyst Media Group (LON:CMX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $50.00

Shares of Catalyst Media Group plc (LON:CMX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.67), with a volume of 704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.66).

The company has a market cap of $10.94 million and a PE ratio of -18.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 61.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 68.04.

Get Catalyst Media Group alerts:

Catalyst Media Group (LON:CMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 1.53 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Catalyst Media Group Plc, through its 20.54% interest in Sports Information Services (Holdings) Limited, provides specialized broadcast solutions in the United Kingdom. The company's broadcast solutions include HD, UHD, satellite uplinks, streaming, satellite Internet and teleport, and fiber services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.