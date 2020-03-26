Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,186 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $40,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $13,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Standpoint Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.89.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $5.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.50. 6,059,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,663,542. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

