C&C Group (LON:CCR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $159.40

C&C Group Plc (LON:CCR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 159.40 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 164.40 ($2.16), with a volume of 567150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.40 ($2.03).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCR shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays raised shares of C&C Group to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research report on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 305.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 324.25. The firm has a market cap of $556.73 million and a P/E ratio of 733.33.

In related news, insider Stewart Gilliland purchased 10,000 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 370 ($4.87) per share, with a total value of £37,000 ($48,671.40). Also, insider Emer Finnan purchased 2,600 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 381 ($5.01) per share, with a total value of £9,906 ($13,030.78). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 25,495 shares of company stock valued at $9,755,990.

C&C Group Company Profile (LON:CCR)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ciders under the Magners, Bulmers, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyder's, Hornsby's, Blackthorn, Olde English, Addlestones, Montano, Chaplin & Cork's, K, Natch, Special VAT, and Taunton Traditional brands; and beers under the Tennent's Lager, Tennent's Black T, Caledonia Best, Heverlee, Clonmel 1650, Tennent's Beer Aged with Whisky Oak, Menabrea, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and Roundstone Irish Ale brands.

