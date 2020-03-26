Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cellcom Israel had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter.

NYSE CEL opened at $2.45 on Thursday. Cellcom Israel has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.44 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Cellcom Israel alerts:

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellcom Israel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellcom Israel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.