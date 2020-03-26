Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “

CVCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $12.17. 36,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average is $19.84. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 198.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 93.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 15,832 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 190,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

