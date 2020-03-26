Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Trading 8.4% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) shares traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97, 157,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 66% from the average session volume of 95,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Specifically, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 1,951,219 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $3,999,998.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 11,000 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $32,670.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,946,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,746. Insiders own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CERC shares. Maxim Group cut Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cerecor in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerecor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.36.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerecor Inc will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cerecor by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cerecor by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cerecor by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerecor in the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Cerecor by 20.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 58,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERC)

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

