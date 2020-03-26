Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.82.

CDAY stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $50.29. 1,390,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,324. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.26. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.89 and a beta of 1.45. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $6,580,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,464,520.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $283,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,001,558 shares of company stock valued at $291,362,277. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,496,000 after buying an additional 27,052 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,837,000 after acquiring an additional 174,811 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth $3,639,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,434,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

