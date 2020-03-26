Challenger (ASX:CGF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.50

Shares of Challenger Ltd (ASX:CGF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$3.50 ($2.48) and last traded at A$3.71 ($2.63), with a volume of 4716714 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$3.48 ($2.47).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$7.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.28.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. Challenger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.47%.

Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.

