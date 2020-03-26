Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Trading Up 7.8%

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) was up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.53 and last traded at $30.72, approximately 17,923,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 14,342,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays raised Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average is $43.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $405,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $149,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 593,753 shares of company stock valued at $27,505,788 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.