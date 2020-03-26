Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.74

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$3.74 ($2.65) and last traded at A$3.89 ($2.76), with a volume of 4456830 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$3.76 ($2.67).

The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$5.53.

Get Charter Hall Long WALE REIT alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Charter Hall Long WALE REIT’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 74.47%.

In other Charter Hall Long WALE REIT news, insider David Harrison acquired 4,752 shares of Charter Hall Long WALE REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.48 ($3.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,026.70 ($18,458.66).

About Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW)

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX (ASX: CLW) and invests in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with over $26.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.