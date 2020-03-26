CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Stock Holdings Increased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,279,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,055,000 after buying an additional 133,731 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,861,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,266,000 after acquiring an additional 59,365 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,294,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,625,000 after acquiring an additional 168,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 683,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after acquiring an additional 197,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,710,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,962. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $171.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.70 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 28.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

In related news, CEO Matthew Lambiase purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $499,000.00. Also, COO Choudhary Yarlagadda purchased 40,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $408,182.00. Insiders have acquired 183,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,322 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

