Christie Group (LON:CTG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $75.00

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 77 ($1.01), with a volume of 13049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79 ($1.04).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 107.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 106.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 million and a P/E ratio of 9.28.

Christie Group Company Profile (LON:CTG)

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional business services for leisure, retail, and care sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Business Services; and Stock & Inventory Systems & Services. The Professional Business Services segment engages in valuing, buying, selling, developing, financing, and insuring various businesses; and providing business intelligence, business appraisal, and consultancy services.

